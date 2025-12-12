Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office deputies give back to community at 32nd ‘Shop With A Sheriff’

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is helping make sure some local kids have a happy holiday.

The annual “Shop With a Sheriff” event was held at the Walmart in North Versailles on Thursday.

About 100 kids and their families got to pick out a gift.

Deputies say it is one of their favorite events of the year.

“It’s an opportunity to give back, it’s also an opportunity for the kids to see us as humans. A lot of times, they don’t see that they see the uniforms, they see the car,” Deputy Jason Tarap said.

This is the 32nd year for the event.

Gifts will also be delivered to kids who couldn’t make it there in person.

Purchases are made using money raised during the Western Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Toy Run motorcycle ride held in September.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group