Allegheny County tattoo artist accused of sexually assaulting client

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tattoo artist out of Robinson Township has been charged after police said he sexually assaulted one of his clients.

On June 6, police were called to a report of a sexual assault at All Good Tattoo on Steubenville Pike.

Following an investigation, which included witness interviews, Allegheny County detectives said Sean Seretti, 36, assaulted a woman he was tattooing at the time.

Seretti is facing multiple charges, including aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

County police continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

