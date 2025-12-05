Allegheny County unanimously approves $3 billion budget for 2026 with no tax hike

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Council has approved a new $3 billion budget.

County Executive Sara Innamorato proposed a spending plan that includes a one-and-a-half percent increase in operating expenses.

It also calls for a three percent pay raise for county workers.

The budget does not call for a tax hike or layoffs.

The budget is balanced without using any money from the reserve fund or increasing the fund through a surplus.

In a statement, Innamorato said:

“I applaud County Council for passing our comprehensive budget for 2026. When I introduced the budget in October, I highlighted that my administration prioritized cost-saving measures and because of these efforts found efficiencies and kept spending in check. My budget requested only a 1.5% spending increase this year that maintains quality county services without a tax increase. I appreciate Council balancing the need for fiscal restraint with the need to provide resources for our families and neighbors across Allegheny County. While the federal government is cutting important programs, the county is doing what we can with our resources to provide critical human services, affordable housing, public safety initiatives and more.”

Click here to view more details about the new Allegheny County budget.

