Another set of beam deliveries scheduled Thursday, Friday on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — Another set of beam deliveries will disrupt traffic on the Parkway East this week as part of the I-376 Commercial Street Bridge replacement project.

The next deliveries are expected to arrive onsite between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, weather permitting. Exact arrival times are dependent on travel distance, traffic and other factors.

Trucks will travel on southbound I-79, eastbound I-376 and eastbound I-376 before pulling into the plaza outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel’s suburban side.

Westbound I-376 will see multiple, roughly 15-minute traffic stoppages near the tunnel’s entrance so trucks can cross into the working area.

Drivers are told to expect delays and take caution in the area.

The $95 million bridge project began in June of 2024 and is set to conclude in the summer of 2027.

