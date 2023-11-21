Average price for gas decreases slightly in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices are continuing to fall going into one of the busiest travel times of the year.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Western Pennsylvania is $3.676. That’s three cents less than last week and 34 cents less than this time last year.

The national average is down to $3.30, which is 25 cents less than last month and 37 cents less than last year.

AAA says the national average has either fallen or stayed flat for 60 days straight. This is happening in part because demand for gas is decreasing and oil prices are declining.

