Bad offense and free baseball: Pirates fall in extras, clinch 29th losing season in 33 years

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

For the second straight night, the Pittsburgh Pirates came up empty in extra innings and were walked-off 2-1 by the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday.

With the loss, the Pirates fell to 64-82 on the season, clinching their 29th losing season in the the last 33 years.

How We Got There

Orioles tarter Tyler Wells retired the first 10 batters he faced before Spencer Horwitz hit a one-out home run in the fourth inning to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. Horwitz’s homer was one of just two hits for the Pirates on the night.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group