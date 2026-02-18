Baldwin High School to compete as independent football program for next 2 seasons

Baldwin High School will compete as an independent football program for the next two seasons, in line with the WPIAL’s two-year scheduling cycle.

The Baldwin-Whitehall School District announced the move in a release Wednesday, calling it a “strategic foundation-building period.”

“This is about long-term stability,” Superintendent Randal Lutz said. “At the conclusion of this two-year cycle, we fully intend to evaluate re-entry into WPIAL conference competition when our current freshman class transitions into upperclassmen leadership roles.”

The independent designation will allow Baldwin’s program to customize its schedule with schools it feels better align with its current state.

Though it may lead to more travel than conference play, officials say the independent designation will bring competitive balance.

Baldwin’s decision comes after the WPIAL confirmed no major conference realignment changes for the upcoming cycle, officials say.

Baldwin currently belongs to Class 5A, Section 3, along with Peters Township, Upper St. Clair, Bethel Park, Moon Township and Thomas Jefferson.

District leaders decided independent competition for the next two years “best supports student-athlete safety and competitive growth,” in light of the roster, participation and long-term program development.

“Our responsibility is to make decisions that prioritize student safety and sustainable development,” Lutz said. “We are very excited about the large freshman class entering our program. However, we must also recognize the physical and competitive realities of asking 14- and 15-year-old student-athletes to compete weekly against senior-dominant teams. This two-year window allows our players time to grow, develop, and build confidence.”

Athletic Director Anthony Cherico is reportedly working with regional directors to finalize the schedule. Officials say more details will be shared in the coming weeks.

