Body found on riverbank at Station Square

PITTSBURGH — A body has been found along the riverbank at Station Square.
Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters, and medics were called to East Station Square Drive at around 3:15 p.m.
Crews are trying to reach the body that is half in the water and half on the river bank.
We have a crew on the scene and will have a live report on Channel 11 News.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
