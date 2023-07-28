Local

Body found on riverbank at Station Square

PITTSBURGH — A body has been found along the riverbank at Station Square.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters, and medics were called to East Station Square Drive at around 3:15 p.m.

Crews are trying to reach the body that is half in the water and half on the river bank.

We have a crew on the scene and will have a live report on Channel 11 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

