Body found on riverbank at Station Square

PITTSBURGH — A body has been found along the riverbank at Station Square.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters, and medics were called to East Station Square Drive at around 3:15 p.m.

Crews are trying to reach the body that is half in the water and half on the river bank.

This is a developing story.

