Boy in need of second liver transplant surprised by Steelers players

LATROBE, Pa. — Tuesday was a special day at Steelers training camp for a young boy waiting for a life-saving transplant.

Lucas Goeller, 12, is a lifelong Steelers fan. While at camp, he was surprised by meeting Alex Highsmith, Zach Frazier and Jaquan Brisker after practice, where he was given some signed Steelers memorabilia.

Channel 11 first introduced you to Lucas 10 years ago, as he was awaiting his first liver transplant. That liver is now failing, and he’s been waiting for another transplant for two years now.

Lucas’s family hopes the “Save Lucas” initiative will inspire others to sign up as organ donors. One person can save up to eight lives through organ donation. Click here to learn more.

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