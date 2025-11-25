Boy’s 2024 death in Fayette County determined to be result of 2012 abuse; father charged with murder

A child’s death in Fayette County last summer has spurred homicide charges for a Pennsylvania man.

The Bensalem Township Police Department, located in Bucks County, filed a murder of the third degree charge against Kyle Hinkle, 38, on Monday.

The charge comes after a boy died in Oliver, Fayette County, in August 2024, 12 years after he was abused by Hinkle.

Police say back in 2012, Hinkle’s son, who was 3 months old at the time, was diagnosed with bleeding in the brain and retinal hemorrhages, and a CAT scan showed new and old injuries in various stages of healing.

Hinkle later admitted to shaking his son multiple times, saying he couldn’t stop his crying.

He eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. He was sentenced to two years in county prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

After the child died at age 11, an autopsy done in Westmoreland County determined his cause of death was complications of blunt force trauma to the head and neck resulting from the 2012 abuse.

Police say the autopsy findings and original investigation were enough for the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office to approve new charges.

Hinkle remains in custody on a $2 million cash bail. He’s set to appear in court in December.

