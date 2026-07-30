Brayman Precast files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, hires restructuring firm

Brayman Precast LLC is restructuring, filing for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code. — Brayman Precast LLC is restructuring, filing for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code.

The Saxonburg-based manufacturer has hired GGG Partners LLC, an Atlanta-based turnaround firm, and appointed Adam Cohen of GGG as chief restructuring partner, according to documents filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in downtown Pittsburgh on July 24, 2026.

Brayman Precast’s aggregate noncontingent liquidated debts — excluding debts owed to insiders or affiliates — are less than $3,424,000, according to the filing. As a small business debtor, the company is opting to proceed under Subchapter V of Chapter 11, the filing said. Subchapter V imposes shorter deadlines for filing reorganization plans and allows for greater flexibility in negotiating restructuring plans with creditors, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

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