Bridge beam deliveries to continue on Parkway East through end of year

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising drivers that bridge beam deliveries on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh will continue on Dec. 22, 23, 29 and 30, weather permitting.

The deliveries will occur each day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as part of the I-376 Commercial Street Bridge replacement project. PennDOT expects the transport of the large trucks to impact traffic patterns significantly during the scheduled delivery times.

Drivers traveling westbound on I-376 can expect intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 15 minutes near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel as trucks cross lanes to access the work area. These stoppages are part of the safety measures implemented during delivery operations.

The exact timing of the arrivals may vary due to factors such as travel distance, route traffic and other unforeseen obstacles. Therefore, motorists should remain vigilant and prepared for potential delays on the scheduled days for delivery.

Additional delivery dates for the bridge beams will be announced prior to future scheduled deliveries. Motorists are encouraged to stay updated on traffic advisories from PennDOT to avoid delays.

