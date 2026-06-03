Cam Heyward embracing first head coaching change of his 16-year career

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are wrapping up mandatory team minicamp on the South Side.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy is happy with his team’s progress as they continue to acclimate, including the veteran players who spent their entire careers playing for Mike Tomlin.

One of those players is Cam Heyward. It’s no secret just how close a relationship Heyward and Tomlin have with one another.

Heyward told Channel 11 Sports Director Jenna Harner it’s taken some time getting used to not having Tomlin around.

The two used to park next to each other in the Steelers parking lot.

Now, for the first time in his 16-year NFL career, Heyward is experiencing his first head coaching change.

While the veteran was his normal insightful self when we spoke with him for the first time this offseason, you could tell he was reflective. And while this is a new process to him — he’s embracing the change.

Jenna asked him what it’s been like for him to adjust to a new head coach as a cornerstone piece on this team for nearly the last two decades.

“Well, it’s a different challenge,” he said. “I’ve just tried to be open to it, just try to learn. It’s not like there can only be one good coach in the league, and I’ve always admired Coach McCarthy from afar and just want to learn. I think that’s the easiest thing you can do is put your ego aside and just learn from great coaches.”

Heyward also said the communication with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has been very open.

Graham has been throwing a lot at the players during the install. But there’s also been times where they tell him they can shorten things a little bit because they understand the play call.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group