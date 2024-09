OAKMONT, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a KeyBank in Oakmont Friday afternoon.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Allegheny Avenue.

No injuries have been reported. The bank remains open.

