Card skimmer found in ATM at Westmoreland County gas station, state police say

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A card skimmer was found at a gas station in Westmoreland County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a report from PSP, the illegal card skimmer/camera was found installed in a Citizens Bank ATM inside the GetGo at 6517 State Route 30 in Hempfield Township on June 12.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the skimmer was placed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact investigators by calling the PSP Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288.

