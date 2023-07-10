Local

Carnegie Farmers Market holds opening day

By WPXI.com News Staff

Carnegie Farmers Market holds opening day The Carnegie Farmers Market opened on Sunday. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

CARNEGIE, Pa. — The Carnegie Farmers Market opened on Sunday.

The market will be open from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. every Sunday until Sept. 24. The market will be closed on Sept. 3.

Dozens of vendors will set up along East Main Street, starting at Broadway Street.

Artists and musicians will also join the market.

Food can be purchased with SNAP benefits.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Bob Huggins wants to be reinstated as West Virginia basketball coach, attorney says
  • Ed Sheeran concert brings people from across the nation to Pittsburgh, boosts local business
  • PHOTOS: Ed Sheeran hands out pizza to Crafton residents before concert in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Spin scooters to leave Pittsburgh streets as city’s pilot program ends
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read