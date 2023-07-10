Carnegie Farmers Market holds opening day

CARNEGIE, Pa. — The Carnegie Farmers Market opened on Sunday.

The market will be open from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. every Sunday until Sept. 24. The market will be closed on Sept. 3.

Dozens of vendors will set up along East Main Street, starting at Broadway Street.

Artists and musicians will also join the market.

Food can be purchased with SNAP benefits.

