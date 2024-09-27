Cell phone of man arrested for lewd acts in Frick Park reveals evidence of more victims, police say

PITTSBURGH — After a 19-year-old man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly assaulting a woman and exposing himself to another in Frick Park, authorities say there are now more victims.

Police said that a search warrant on Isiah Rivers’s phone revealed evidence of several more unaware victims in Frick Park.

Pittsburgh police are asking if you have any information or believe you might have been victimized by Rivers, to call Zone 4 detectives at 412-722-6520.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, around 5:15 p.m., a woman called the police saying she had been running on Tranquil Trail in the park when a man approached her from behind saying she had something liquid on her clothing. Police said he then fondled her. She was able to get away from him and 911.

Shortly after the first incident, police received another report of a lewd act by a man matching the same description inside the Frick Park Lawn Bowl. The caller told police he was masturbating and recording himself on his phone before turning it around to record her.

A third person later told police a man wearing a red hoodie had been following women around the park and was now sitting on a bench on Tranquil Trail.

Officers then arrived at Frick Park and found the man. He was positively identified by the first victim as the person who followed and assaulted her, according to police.

Rivers was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including indecent assault, indecent exposure, harassment and open lewdness. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

