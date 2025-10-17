Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic emcees UPMC’s Celebrating Champions Dinner

PITTSBURGH — Recognizing those who have improved the lives of people throughout Western Pennsylvania.

The 17th annual Celebrating Champions Dinner and auction was held tonight at the Westin in Downtown Pittsburgh.

UPMC said the event gives them an opportunity to recognize people who distinguish themselves in the service of others.

This year’s Grand Champion was Tracey Conti, of Family Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC.

Channel 11 morning anchor Jennifer Tomazic was the master of ceremonies.

The event benefits the “UPMC Senior Communities Benevolent Care Fund” and the UPMC Western Behavioral Health Foundation.

