Charm School and Man Camp returns to teach families practical skills in Pittsburgh for third year

PITTSBURGH — The third Annual Charm School and Man Camp is coming to Pittsburgh.

The event will be held at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center on August 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizer by Ki Ki B. Jones of WAMO 107.3, intends for the free event to help attendees learn practical skills and leave with inspiration.

Workshops on finance, fitness, mental health, entrepreneurship, etiquette, and law will be offered.

“I don’t want the experience to end when the event is over,” said Ki Ki B. Jones. “These conversations have to last as long as the lessons learned are embedded in their everyday lives.”

The event will include a keynote speech Barry Dunbar, a military veteran and owner of BFIIT Boxing Gym. He is expected to spread a message of perseverance.

Workshops will be offered to parents who are interested in participating too. Those will mirror the ones offered to kids.

Attendees will receive a continental breakfast, lunch, a certificate of completion, and a gift bag at the end of the weekend

Click here to register for the event.

