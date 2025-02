A local school district is cutting teachers.

The Chartiers Valley school board voted to cut over a dozen teachers on Tuesday night to help close a big budget gap.

Tonight on 11 at 11, reporter Antoinette DelBel explains why district officials say they’re caught in the middle of a financial crisis.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group