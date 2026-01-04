Chilly temperatures expected during Steelers game, but wind won’t be a factor

PITTSBURGH — It’s not as cold this morning, with most neighborhoods in the low to mid-20s. Winds will stay fairly light today as high pressure builds overhead.

The Steelers game will be seasonably cold, around 24 degrees at kickoff, and little to no wind is expected.

A warm front lifts through the area early Monday, which will allow highs to reach the low 40s by the afternoon, and if we’re lucky, a bit more sunshine.

The climb continues Tuesday as we get very close to 50 degrees. A weak front will graze past the area late Tuesday, bringing scattered showers followed by a brief drop in temperatures for mid-week.

A stronger ridge of high pressure will build for the end of the week, allowing highs to reach the 50s both Thursday and Friday. Rain at the end of the week will be followed by a return to winter-like chill next weekend, so take advantage of the warm-up while you can!

