City of Pittsburgh demolishes pedestrian bridge in Brighton Heights closed for nearly 10 years

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has demolished a pedestrian bridge in Brighton Heights.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) said it has finished tearing down the long-closed Wilksboro Bridge.

Crews used heavy equipment to collapse the structure on Wednesday.

The bridge was closed in 2007 because of safety concerns.

“DOMI’s Bridge Asset Management Program provides the framework to ensure every City-owned bridge operates safely, that essential maintenance is being performed in a timely manner and resources are allocated responsibly to minimize the burden on residents,” said Zachary Workman, P.E., deputy chief engineer for DOMI. “Demolishing the Wilksboro Avenue pedestrian bridge in a controlled manner today saves on future inspection and maintenance and allows for City staff to focus on comprehensive rehabilitation projects currently in design for dozens of bridges across the city.”

The bridge was built in 1895 and spanned 367 feet across a ravine. The city said pedestrians used the bridge to get to the trolley line on California Avenue. The foot traffic allegedly decreased over the years ahead of the closure.

City officials said this development is part of the Bridge Asset Management Program that was developed after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in 2022.

Residents are encouraged to stay away from the area as a contractor works to remove debris.

