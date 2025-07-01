City of Pittsburgh doubles cost for residential parking permits

PITTSBURGH — Residential parking permits in the City of Pittsburgh have increased from $20 to $40.

In designated Residential Parking Zones, neighbors must buy a permit to park on the street for an extended period of time.

Visitor parking passes will see an increase from $1 to $10.

A map on the city’s website outlines which areas require a residential parking permit.

In a statement to Channel 11, the city wrote, “We understand that these changes may be frustrating for residents and visitors alike. However, the program has consistently operated at a deficit. The rate adjustments will better align residential parking fees with the true costs of administering and enforcing the program.”

The city says parking and visitor permits “have not increased since they were created decades ago.”

Some drivers said the increased fee is frustrating.

“I think that it’s kind of ridiculous because they’re not really adding anything to parking, and parking is already such an issue in Oakland,” said driver Masey Hill.

Driver Hailey Bicko agrees.

“I think there should be, better quality parking. Some kind of designated spot for people who live here, especially in front of your house or on your street,” said Bicko.

The city says that anyone who paid this year will not see an increase until their next renewal period.

