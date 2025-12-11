Clark Howard: Unless you have to check a bag for your flight, don’t

As holiday travel approaches, consumer advisor Clark Howard offers crucial advice for travelers to avoid common pitfalls.

Howard emphasizes the importance of not checking bags when traveling, suggesting that travelers bring essential items in their carry-on luggage.

“I never, never, not ever check a bag,” Howard advises, highlighting the risks of lost luggage.

For those who must check a bag, Howard recommends carrying key items such as three days’ worth of clothing, toiletries, medicines and valuables like electronics and jewelry in their carry-on.

This precaution ensures that travelers have necessary items even if their checked luggage is lost or delayed.

Howard warns that airlines typically do not compensate for valuable items lost in checked luggage.

