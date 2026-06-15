Cleanup continues after damaging winds tear through parts of Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a common sight Monday in the Blaine Hill area of Elizabeth Township: trees toppled over by Sunday’s strong winds and severe weather. Some of those trees fell onto cars and power lines in the neighborhood.

Channel 11 viewers sent a video taken from their house on Chicago Avenue, showing the moment a tree came crashing down onto two cars, damaging them, as porch furniture blows through the yard.

Drone 11 flew over some of the other damage we found, including a massive tree uprooted in a neighbor’s yard, broken branches scattered on the ground and on roofs of houses, and even a tree on top of an old camper in the woods.

Roberta Walk was at a friend’s house for dinner Sunday night as conditions worsened.

“I said, ‘we’ve got to get home. This is crazy’ because the dogs were in the house, and they were on the first floor; there were a lot of windows around,” Walk said.

Neighbor Debbie Hartzell was picking up debris behind her house after the storms. She said this is some of the worst damage she has seen in the neighborhood.

“We’ve got trees down there, we’ve got trees and cars that got smashed, so we’ve got a lot of clean up here,” Hartzell said. “The rain and the winds were really bad up here.”

For Rowan Works Tree Service, it’s been a busy 24 hours.

“[We’ve had] lots of calls about trees on the ground, trees on houses, and you know, we’re trying to get to them in a timely manner,” Chris Olexa said

On Monday morning, there were still a few West Penn Power households in the dark, but service appeared to be restored by the afternoon.

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