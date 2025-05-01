Cleanup continues in Penn Hills after storms ravage Churchill Valley

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Two days after severe weather hit western Pennsylvania, large trees and downed wires are still blocking streets in dozens of communities, including Penn Hills. Thursday morning, there was a welcome sight for many residents: Duquesne Light Company and other crews working in their neighborhood.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” said Eddie Noone, as he looked around his neighborhood of Churchill Valley.

Two massive trees spanned Rosewood Drive, and those fallen trees took down power lines with them. One of them crashed down onto a car, covering it on the street.

Neighbors told Channel 11 they’ve been fueling their generators nonstop, hoping to salvage hundreds of dollars worth of food.

“I just got a bunch of steaks, fresh steaks put in there a couple weeks ago, and I don’t want to lose them,” said Mike Bucci.

Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese spoke directly to residents through Facebook on Wednesday, letting them know that the township’s Department of Public Works is following its Snow Route schedule. That means prioritizing major routes first, then making their way to secondary roads.

“Our crews are working as efficiently as they possibly can,” Calabrese said in the video.

Crews from DLC and Penn-Line were in the neighborhood on Thursday, as thousands of people remain without power.

“This is probably the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Bucci said.

Duquesne Light is reminding everyone to treat downed wires as live and avoid them at all costs.

