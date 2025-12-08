Cloudy, some sunshine with wind chills in the teens through Monday

PITTSBURGH — The active weather pattern continues this week as cold air stays in place. Clouds and some sun this afternoon, highs will only make it to the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens through the day!

Mostly cloudy and cold on Tuesday, highs will be around freezing. Snow showers are possible north of I-80 on Tuesday afternoon.

Snow showers will develop after midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and mix with cold rain showers. Slick travel is likely through the morning. Wednesday will also be windy with 35+ mph gusts through the day, and temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. The cold rain will then again mix with wet snow showers on Wednesday evening before ending.

Snow showers are possible to end the work week Friday evening into Saturday with a shot of much colder air for the weekend.

