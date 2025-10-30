College football’s top-paid coaches revealed: Pitt’s Narduzzi just misses cut

With almost $7.3 million in compensation identified, Pat Narduzzi, head football coach for the University of Pittsburgh, just missed being named to USA Today’s annual ranking of head football coach salaries.

The No. 1 spot in this year’s list went to Kirby Smart at the University of Georgia, who earns $13.3 million.

USA Today’s compensation analysis factors in any pay guaranteed by a university, including compensation from shoe or apparel deals and other sources such as media appearances.

Here’s a list of the 25 highest-paid coaches, including schools and conferences, according to USA Today:

Kirby Smart, University of Georgia, SEC, $13.3 million Ryan Day, Ohio State, Big Ten, $12.6 million Lincoln Riley, University of Southern California, Big Ten, $11.5 million Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, ACC, $11.4 million Steve Sarkisian, University of Texas-Austin, SEC, $10.8 million Dan Lanning, University of Oregon, Big Ten, $10.4 million Kalen DeBoer, University of Alabama, SEC, $10.3 million Brian Kelly (recently fired), Louisiana State University, SEC, $10.2 million Bill Belichick, North Carolina, ACC, $10.1 million Lane Kiffin, University of Mississippi, SEC, $9 million

Click here to view the full list from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

