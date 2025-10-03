Comfortable start to Friday, temperatures rise to 80s in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Warmer temperatures and more sunshine are in the forecast as we end the week and head into the weekend.

It will not be quite as chilly early Friday with lows starting out around 50, then climbing back near 80 by the afternoon.

The weekend will bring highs in the low 80s, more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Showers on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring an end to our extended dry stretch, with cooler temperatures possible later next week

