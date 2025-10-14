Consumers may no longer rely on hotel brand names to guarantee quality service, Clark Howard says

Consumers may no longer rely on hotel brand names to guarantee service quality, according to consumer advisor Clark Howard.

Howard explains that hotel brands are now focused on signing up as many locations as possible, which has led to a decline in enforcing service standards.

“The name on that hotel doesn’t mean a thing,” said Clark Howard, emphasizing the need for consumers to read reviews of individual hotel locations.

Howard notes that hotel brand owners are hesitant to enforce strict standards on hotel owners because they fear losing them to other brands.

This shift means that consumers must be diligent in researching individual hotel reviews to avoid poor experiences.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group