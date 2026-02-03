Convicted felon receives 10 years in prison on federal drug trafficking charges out of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A previously convicted felon from Pittsburgh has received a new sentence for federal drug trafficking charges.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice said Timothy Bazmore, 35, also known as “Slim,” was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Officials said Bazmore had 22 grams of crack cocaine when he was arrested, along with a loaded gun, which he was prohibited from having because of a previous felony conviction.

Judge W. Scott Hardy said he factored Bazmore’s “extensive criminal history” in his decision.

The arrest was the result of a collaboration between the Pittsburgh Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

