Crash in Carrick injures 2, sends 1 car into home

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Carrick.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 1500 block of Brownsville Road at 4:09 p.m. on Friday.

Two people were taken to a hospital after the crash.

A sedan appears to have jumped a curb and crashed into a brick column attached to the house.

Another nearby vehicle sustained damage to its rear.

The sedan that crashed into the house had to be towed from the scene.

