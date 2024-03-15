Crash in Carrick injures 2, sends 1 car into home

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Carrick.
Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 1500 block of Brownsville Road at 4:09 p.m. on Friday.
Two people were taken to a hospital after the crash.
A sedan appears to have jumped a curb and crashed into a brick column attached to the house.
Another nearby vehicle sustained damage to its rear.
The sedan that crashed into the house had to be towed from the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
