Crews extinguish vehicle fire close to business in Crafton

CRAFTON, Pa. — Emergency crews extinguished a vehicle fire close to a business in Crafton on Saturday.

In a social media post, the Crafton Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to Crennell Avenue at 3:38 p.m. for a reported vehicle fire against a structure.

Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the fire before cleaning up the area, the post says.

Photos of the scene show the front of a truck engulfed in flames.

Crafton fire officials tell Channel 11 that a light fixture partially melted outside the building.

Officials say it’s fortunate that the fire started in the afternoon and not overnight, when the fire may have burned longer before someone noticed it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group