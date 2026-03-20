PITTSBURGH — The countdown is on: Friday marks 34 days until the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, and with all of the excitement comes new development on the North Shore. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Plaza at North Shore and SugarBird, which will be open to welcome football fans.

“We’re pretty proud to be part of the draft – not just by location – but also by being able to showcase the draft for them,” said Herky Pollock, president & CEO of Legacy Hospitality Partners.

Renderings provided to Channel 11 show what the Plaza will look like when construction is complete. It’s a 30,000 square foot outdoor space featuring two stages and a 40-foot LED screen to watch all of the draft action.

Crews put finishing touches on new North Shore restaurant, outdoor plaza ahead of 2026 NFL Draft Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Plaza at North Shore and SugarBird, which will be open to welcome football fans.

“It’s always good to see the city getting new restaurants, new businesses,” said Jason Lust of North Huntingdon.

“It’s pretty cool that the draft is actually coming here,” said Koby Lust, a sports fan who came to the North Shore with his dad to watch basketball. “It’d be pretty cool to come down here and see it.”

SugarBird is a fast-casual restaurant, featuring chicken specialties, doughnuts, and a full bar, right across from PNC Park.

Pollock said expanding the company’s footprint to include more of the North Shore was a no-brainer. He wants to show the millions of people watching the draft just how special the Steel City is.

“This is a chance to showcase Pittsburgh to the world. We thought that it was hugely important that we put our best foot forward,” Pollock said.

The Plaza at North Shore and SugarBird are set to open April 2. The campus will also eventually include the Highball Social Club featuring Italian street food and games for the whole family.

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