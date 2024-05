HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Hampton Township Friday.

The 2-alarm blaze started at around 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Hardt Road.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to this breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group