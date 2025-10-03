Daycare for children with special needs prepares to open in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A new daycare center is getting ready to open for kids with special needs in McKees Rocks.

Puzzle Palace Academy is a center designed specifically for children on the spectrum.

It is located on the 700 block of Chartiers Avenue in McKees Rocks.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday night.

Organizers said it provides an inclusive environment for children’s needs with sensory spaces, areas for children to learn with teachers and to meet with therapists.

“We are starting to see more and more of these children every day and we want them to get the same help and assistance and hit all their milestones that they need to hit,” said Teeone Kennedy, director of Little TT’s Toybox Childcare.

The center is currently accepting enrollment applications.

