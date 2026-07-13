DEP issues Code Orange Air Quality Alert for local counties on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Multiple local counties will be under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert on Tuesday.

Information shared by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Monday said the air quality could impact sensitive groups of people who live in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The alert comes as temperatures are expected to hit the lower and middle 90s.

What does it mean when there is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert?

According to the DEP, a Code Orange Air Quality alert happens when airborne chemicals, typically elements like nitrogen oxides coming from car exhausts, industrial air emissions and wildfire smoke, react with sunlight to create ozone pollution.

The level of air pollution is monitored and represented on a scale ranging from Green (good air quality) to Red (unhealthy pollution levels for all).

When a Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place, it means pollution levels are high enough to have an impact on sensitive groups of people.

Who is affected by high ozone pollution levels?

The DEP notes that young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, can struggle when there is a buildup of ozone pollution.

What should I do during a Code Orange Air Quality Alert?

If you fall into the group of people the DEP believes could struggle during a Code Orange day, you are encouraged to be careful and limit the time you spend outside for the day.

If you do not fall into that category, you can help improve the air quality by doing the following things:

Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation;

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips;

Limiting engine idling;

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk, and

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use.

How can I check the air quality in my area?

You can check your area’s air quality by visiting AirNow.gov and searching your ZIP code.

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