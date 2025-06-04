Dry stretch, Canadian wildfire smoke continue Wednesday

The dry stretch continues Wednesday, along with the hazy sunshine; highs will soar to the upper-80s. Canadian wildfire smoke will continue keeping our sky looking a little hazy at times through Thursday. There are no air quality alerts at this time, but those who are particularly sensitive to respiratory ailments should limit overexertion outside this afternoon and this evening.

Toasty temperatures are expected again Thursday; highs will rise into the low to mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop in the afternoon hours ahead of a slow-moving front. Storms could bring strong winds, hail and heavy pockets of rain at times. This pattern shift will also help push the smoke out of our area for the end of the week.

Scattered showers and storms will be more widespread on Friday; severe storms could be possible with more wet weather for the start of the weekend. Storms Friday evening into Saturday could bring heavy rainfall to the area and produce localized flooding.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group