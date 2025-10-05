East Allegheny School District cancels youth games after concession stand fire

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — An area school district canceled games on Sunday after a concession stand fire.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that firefighters were called to East Allegheny School District’s football field in North Versailles just before 10 a.m. for a reported fire in the stadium concession stand.

In a statement, the district said the fire, which began before a youth football game, was quickly contained and extinguished. No one was hurt.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district decided to cancel all other games scheduled for Sunday.

“We understand this may cause inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we prioritize safety,” the district’s statement says in part. “ The safety of our guests, staff, and community is our highest priority.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there’s no risk to the public.

