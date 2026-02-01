Etna residents help neighbors by volunteering to clear snow

ETNA, Pa. — It’s been a week since a major winter storm dumped snow across the Pittsburgh region, and people are still working to clean up.

People have also stepped up to help in the effort to remove snow. In Etna on Saturday, the mayor and borough council hosted a volunteer meet-up to help clear the snow.

“It makes Etna such a wonderful place,” Etna Borough Council President Alice Gabriel said. “The residents look out for each other. I’ve seen neighbors shoveling for each other. There’s been people all week doing it. It just is a team effort.”

Officials tell us that everyone was grateful for the help they got from the small fleet of volunteer shovelers.

