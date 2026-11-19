The man suspected of stabbing a 16-year-old girl and dumping her body in Westmoreland County finally faced a judge Friday — decades after that body was discovered.

Previous coverage >>> Family members of teen girl killed in 1985 speak out after suspect is arrested decades later

James Kruczek, the son of a longtime Versailles Borough police chief, mostly ignored the news cameras as he walked into court, responding to questions with a few shakes of his head.

It was the first time the siblings of Lottie Jo Gunn saw Kruczek in person. Gunn’s sister was overcome with emotion as he took his seat.

“That was hard,” JoDee Beal said. “Fortunately, an officer stood in between us when he came in the room.”

Detectives said Gunn’s body was found in the grass, in the open, along the side of Turner Valley Road in North Huntingdon in May 1985.

Among the witnesses who testified Friday was current Glassport Police Chief Shawn DeVerse.

DeVerse said when he was in high school, he worked with Kruczek at the Glassport Volunteer Fire Department. One day, he said Kruczek confided to him that Kruczek killed Gunn and drove him to the site where he left Gunn’s body.

“She tried to rip him off, and he killed her and dumped her on that road,” DeVerse said, adding that he went to police shortly after.

At the time, there was no evidence to prove Kruczek murdered Gunn. Investigators reopened the case in 2010 and swabbed Kruczek for DNA when Kruczek emerged from a probation hearing.

Prosecutors said the swab sat on the shelf until 2022, when Nicole Ziccarelli took over the district attorney’s office and ordered another look at the case.

Kruczek’s DNA matched a sample from the back of Gunn’s dress, even though he told investigators he didn’t know the teenager.

It’s not the first time Kruczek has been accused of murder. He was the suspect in the 1987 murder of Diane Lewis, an 18-year-old prostitute whose decayed remains were found on the side of a road in North Huntingdon, two years after Gunn’s body was discovered.

Investigators familiar with the case said Kruczek again confessed to the murder to a friend and showed the friend the site, but contradicted that friend in court, leaving the jury with enough reasonable doubt to acquit him. A newspaper report from the trial said several jurors believed Kruczek was guilty.

Kruczek shook his head after he was asked if he believed he’d be acquitted in Gunn’s case, though it wasn’t clear if he was responding to the question or annoyed with the questioning by reporters. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court.

Gunn’s family said they were ready for closure.

“For about a week, I did feel like I was dreaming the entire time, one really long dream, and now it’s not,” Beal said. “It’s real, and it’s really happening.”

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