Fight leads to shots fired at apartments near Slippery Rock University, state police say

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — State police are investigating a fight that led to gunfire early Sunday morning at the University Village apartments in Slippery Rock, just steps from the university.

“I was a little shocked,” Maddie Mears said after hearing about the fight. “That’s scary, especially in this day and age, and also being a college student, that’s scary to hear.”

It’s Mears’ second year living at University Village. She’s a senior this year at Slippery Rock University.

Since she’s moved in, there have been several issues at the apartments.

“It’s a bit chaotic sometimes. I’m not going to lie,” Mears told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Troopers said the reports of shots fired came in after a fight near the fire pit at the apartments.

There were no reports that anyone was hit by gunfire.

“A lot of the time, it does happen by the fire pits,” Mears said about fights.

According to Slippery Rock’s student newspaper, “The Rocket,” several fights happened at the complex last month.

Mears said it seems to mostly involve people who don’t actually live at the apartments.

“Recently, they’ve been causing problems,” she said. “People don’t know how to throw away their stuff; they break bottles. There are actually people other than college students who live here, and pets, so it’s dangerous for them they don’t clean up their stuff. They stole a stop sign. It’s been a little chaotic this semester.”

State police did not release any information about those who were involved in the fight in which shots were fired early Sunday morning.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek left a voicemail for University Village management, but didn’t hear back.

Slippery Rock University sent this statement saying, “The housing development is not affiliated with the university. It is off campus. We do not have a statement to share at this time.”

Mears said last year, they had security guards on Friday and Saturday nights and thinks it would help to bring that back.

“I definitely think it would help with people coming here on the weekends,” Mears said. “When people hear that security is here, cops are here, they do not show up.”

State police are asking for anybody with information or anybody who might have video of that fight on Sunday morning to give them a call.

