Fire destroys barn in Butler County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters are battling a barn fire in Butler County.

Butler County 911 officials say first responders were sent to a property on Powell Road in Penn Township around 9:30 a.m.

Our crew on scene could see a heavily damaged and collapsed barn with smoke still billowing in the air.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any livestock were hurt or killed in the fire. 911 officials say they weren’t aware of injuries to persons on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group