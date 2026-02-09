Firefighter hurt as crews battle 2 house fires in Westmoreland County

NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. — One firefighter was hurt as crews battled two house fires in North Belle Vernon on Sunday.

At least two houses were involved in the fires, which were first reported at 1:23 p.m. in the 300 block of Broad Avenue.

Authorities said they worked to salt the ground so firefighters could keep their footing as they worked.

One house was destroyed, but the second one was saved.

“You can see we got fire departments from like 8 different companies here fighting the fire today,” Belle Vernon Mayor Gerald W. Jackson II told Channel 11. “They got it under control, and we’re thankful. Don’t forget to thank every first responder you see out there because your life depends on it.”

A third house also started heating up during the fight, but was saved.

One firefighter suffered a twisted ankle.

