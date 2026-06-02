First day of Steelers mandatory minicamp ends with major extension

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers’ mandatory team minicamp is officially underway.

And while all the presumed starters were on the field, a few were off to the side as contract negotiations continue.

One of the starters seeking an extension is Joey Porter Jr.

The cornerback was part of GM Omar Khan’s first draft class, who are now seeking their first contract extensions with the organization.

When asked if he was holding in as he awaits an extension, Porter Jr. said he’s going to let his agent and the guys upstairs handle that kind of talk.

Porter Jr. and Nick Herbig were on the field, but neither participated in individual drills during the portion of practice we were allowed to watch and film.

The Steelers front office has expressed wanting to work out deals with both players.

And the team acted quickly on Herbig, signing him to a four-year, $100 million contract extension. The extension reportedly includes $42 million in guaranteed money and marks the first extension for the talented 2023 draft class.

The deal comes a few hours after Channel 11 spoke with Nick Herbig, and he told us he wants to be a Steeler for life.

It’s not easy to stand out in an outside linebacker room that includes T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, but Herbig has done that.

He appeared in 15 games last season - starting six of them. He was second on the team in sacks with 7.5 - a career high for him.

Talking to him today after practice, he indicated he’s still happy to fill whatever role the team gives him.

“I would say I wouldn’t call myself not a starter,” he said. “I would just say I’m a team guy. If you need me to play off the ball, on the ball, need me to run down on punt, I’m a Steeler. There’s no starters and backups. I’m a Steeler.”

After practice, Porter Jr. told us he wants to be out there.

He was one of a few players who attended Mike McCarthy’s introductory news conference. Channel 11 Sports Director Jenna Harner asked him how his relationship with his new head coach has developed as he’s navigating these negotiations.

“I really just want to show him and just even the new coaching staff that I’m down for,” he said. “I’m here for the new process, the new change. And that was really the main reason why I went to the, to the introduction. And the main reason why I’m still here, just like I said before, just to keep teaching these young guys and just to show my face and show that I’m in the building.”

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