F.N.B. expands innovation leadership, hires new directors of AI, data sciences

F.N.B. announced on Thursday that it has hired Santosh Sinha as director of AI and innovation and Sundeep Tangirala as director of data science.

Tangirala had previously been senior vice president and head of data and machine learning engineering at PNC Bank. Sinha has worked in the financial services sector for a decade.

Both Sinha and Tangirala report to Chris Chan, who was promoted to chief strategy officer earlier this year.

“Innovation and digital technology are significant drivers of F.N.B.’s growth and superior client experience,” Vincent Delie Jr., F.N.B. chairman, president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Our latest hires bring highly specialized expertise to expand the powerful ways that AI, data science and quantitative modeling inform our strategic planning and service delivery.”

