Foggy start to Monday ahead of heavy rain, possible flash flooding

PITTSBURGH — The FLOOD WATCH for our area has been cancelled except for Garrett County (MD), which continues until 10 p.m. tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 60s overnight with muggy conditions, fog will develop into the morning hours on Monday.

More unsettled weather is expected again on Monday; heavy rainfall is possible along with storms that could become severe. The severe threat is slightly higher on Monday with potential storms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Flash flooding is possible with heavy rainfall again on Monday. Severe storms on Monday could produce damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes could be possible. Make sure to stay weather aware.

Dry weather returns with sunshine by the middle part of the week, just in time for the start of the US Open at Oakmont! More wet weather will likely return late Friday and into the weekend.

