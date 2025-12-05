Former pro basketball player Chris Herren speaks with students at Westmoreland County school

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Former pro basketball player Chris Herren spoke to students at Burrell School District about the power to make the right decisions.

Herren used his story of addiction to send a message to students.

He spoke about mental health, peer pressure and substance abuse.

His presentation focuses on why young people sometimes drift toward risky behaviors and how important it is for them to value themsleves.

“I think what’s important about this is: these kids today are walking in thinking they’re going to hear my story, but I want them to think of their stories,” Herrn said.

The Herren Project presentation is part of the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office’s goal to reach kids and create a positive influence in hopes of keeping them from committing crimes later in life.

Click here ot learn more about The Herrn Project.

