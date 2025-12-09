Free vaccine clinic to be held in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH — A free vaccine clinic will be held in Hazelwood over the weekend.

The Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community is hosting the event.

Visitors can receive free Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fishes and Loaves Cooperative Ministries Center at 131 East Elizabeth Street on Saturday.

Shots are available to anyone. Giant Eagle pharmacists will be administering them.

The Shayside Presbyterian Church is also providing support, organizers say.

