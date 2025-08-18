Georgia man accused of aiding Mount Pleasant skill game theft; over $20K in cash, tickets stolen

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — A Georgia man is facing charges after police say he participated in the theft of more than $20,000 in cash and winning tickets from a Mount Pleasant skill game machine.

Brian Antonio Oliver, 23, of Sumter, Ga., is charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal mischief following an Aug. 13 incident at Mount Pleasant Express.

In court records, police say they were called to the store for reports of men who were stealing from the skill game machines.

Police found and detained one man, later identified as Oliver, who was walking toward an alley behind the store. Oliver allegedly had two wads of $20 bills in his pockets, worth $180 each, as well as a $180 winning ticket from a skill game machine and a key to unlock those machines.

Security footage reportedly shows two unidentified men picking a machine’s lock and removing cash, before getting it to print illegitimate winning tickets.

One of the men is then seen giving Oliver three of the tickets, two of which he cashes in at the store kiosk, police say.

The machine printed a total of 62 illegitimate winning tickets, 55 of which are for $180. The remainder are between $140 and $280. Police say the total amount stolen from the skill games is $21,303.

Oliver reportedly told police that he did not know the other two men, whom he met at a restaurant.

Oliver is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

